Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Medallion Bank Price Performance

Shares of MBNKP stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. Medallion Bank has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Bank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Medallion Bank Company Profile

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers.

