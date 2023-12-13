Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Trading Down 33.5%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Free Report) was down 33.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 39,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 818% from the average daily volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.
