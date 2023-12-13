Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $255,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,186 shares of company stock worth $759,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

