Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MBINO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 19,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,364. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

