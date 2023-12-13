Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Meritage Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a P/E ratio of 160.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Meritage Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Meritage Hospitality Group in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

