Meritas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,784. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

