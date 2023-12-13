Meritas Wealth Management LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $465,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,171,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 69,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $105.41. The stock had a trading volume of 745,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,488. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

