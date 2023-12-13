Meter Governance Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00004550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $42.91 million and $210,063.41 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,692,577 coins and its circulating supply is 22,015,202 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,684,338 with 22,010,899 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.89926717 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $262,121.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

