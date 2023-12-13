Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Methanex Stock Performance
Shares of MX stock opened at C$58.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. Analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.33081 earnings per share for the current year.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
