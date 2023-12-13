Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Metro Bank Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.
Metro Bank Company Profile
Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.
