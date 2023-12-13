Michael Denny Purchases 20,000 Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Denny bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($32,889.78).
BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %
BBGI Global Infrastructure stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 129.40 ($1.62). 2,214,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £925.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,163.33 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.83. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.20 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163.20 ($2.05).
BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BBGI Global Infrastructure
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? What You Need to Know
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.