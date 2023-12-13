Michael Denny Purchases 20,000 Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Denny bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($32,889.78).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %

BBGI Global Infrastructure stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 129.40 ($1.62). 2,214,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £925.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,163.33 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.83. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.20 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163.20 ($2.05).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

