Michael Saks Sells 5,000 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RCM Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of RCMT stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. 83,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 123,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

