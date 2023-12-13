MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.50

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 945327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MLKN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after buying an additional 434,908 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 14.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at about $6,377,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

