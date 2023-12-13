Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. Mina has a market capitalization of $786.13 million and approximately $51.61 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,104,274,253 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,269,154 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,104,146,092.8400393 with 1,017,053,142.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.75283604 USD and is down -8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $74,029,070.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

