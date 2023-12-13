MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 3%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 461,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,532,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.