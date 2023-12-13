Minnova (CVE:MCI) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 203,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 141,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Minnova Stock Up 28.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

