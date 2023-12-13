Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 32,080 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $255,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $601,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 1,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $7,970.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $111,580.00.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

