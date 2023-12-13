Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Short Interest Update

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mobilicom Price Performance

MOB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. 57,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,952. Mobilicom has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobilicom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobilicom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Mobilicom as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

