Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Morguard Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Morguard stock opened at C$103.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Morguard has a 1 year low of C$100.05 and a 1 year high of C$124.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.06.

Get Morguard alerts:

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of C$312.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morguard will post 24.0089286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morguard from C$145.00 to C$135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morguard

Morguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. The company offers real estate management services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; real estate investment advisory services; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.