Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$675.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.1 million.

Movado Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE MOV traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,522. The firm has a market cap of $636.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.12. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOV. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MOV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Movado Group by 774.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 307,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 166.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Movado Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.