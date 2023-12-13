MPM Asset Management LLC Invests $5.82 Million in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,287,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,000. Adaptimmune Therapeutics accounts for about 2.9% of MPM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 871.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

ADAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 146,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

