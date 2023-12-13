Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.62

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 20218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $19.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

