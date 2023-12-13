Myecfo LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $305.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.