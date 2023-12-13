NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Update

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology during the first quarter valued at $672,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at $246,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAAS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 897,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. NaaS Technology has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $476.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

NaaS Technology ( NASDAQ:NAAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 329.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NaaS Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

