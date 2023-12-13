nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.5 million-$125.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.7 million. nCino also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. Morgan Stanley cut nCino from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

nCino stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. 473,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,413.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at $694,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,615 shares of company stock worth $281,967. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in nCino by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in nCino by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

