NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Cap of $2.23 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00005301 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.23 billion and $209.70 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00091924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00026185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004926 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.16415245 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $277,409,306.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

