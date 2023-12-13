Neo (NEO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $140.69 Million

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Neo has a market capitalization of $906.75 million and $140.69 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for $12.85 or 0.00030153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neo

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

