NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. NetApp also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.640-1.740 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.54. 3,505,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,242 shares of company stock worth $2,683,495. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

