NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.640-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-6.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.54. 3,505,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair lowered NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.63.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

