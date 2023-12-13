Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Down 46.7% in November

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance

NML traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 187,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,976. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 103,736 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Featured Articles

