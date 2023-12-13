Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Down 46.7% in November

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance
NML traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 187,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,976. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $7.51.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
