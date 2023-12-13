Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NBXG traded up 0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 10.80. 44,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.55. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 7.70 and a fifty-two week high of 11.31.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 525,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,029,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after acquiring an additional 427,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 351,579 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

