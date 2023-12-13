New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

