NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Down 1.1%

Dec 13th, 2023

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTCGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 117,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 65,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

NextCure Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NextCure by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

