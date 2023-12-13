NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Down 1.1%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 117,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 65,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.
