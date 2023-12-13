NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Down 1.1%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 117,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 65,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

NextCure Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextCure

NextCure Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NextCure by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

