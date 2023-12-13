NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.580-8.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NICE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $199.06 on Wednesday. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NICE by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

