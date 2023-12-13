Niobium Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,070.63 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $63.13 million and $1,070.63 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. The official message board for Niobium Coin is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.org. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins.

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 62,827,667.57410075 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 2.00591569 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $31,736.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

