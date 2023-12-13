Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.88 million. Nordson also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.12-$9.75 EPS.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $240.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.56. Nordson has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $253.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nordson by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

