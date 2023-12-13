Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.6 million. Nordson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.120-9.750 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.83.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $240.72. The stock had a trading volume of 334,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.56. Nordson has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $253.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

