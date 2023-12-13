Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 3,515,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,343,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Nordstrom Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

