Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.15. 5,091,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 7,199,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of $615.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Novavax’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Novavax by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Novavax by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 647,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

