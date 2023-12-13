Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. 44,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,100. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

