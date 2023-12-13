NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00016962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.41 or 1.00120111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010991 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009674 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

