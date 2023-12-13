Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $555.09 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $555.09 million and $41.21 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.69 or 0.05250601 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00092211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00026699 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

