Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s previous close.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,172,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.