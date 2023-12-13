OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Announces Earnings Results

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.

OFS Credit Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OCCI opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.31. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on OCCI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 17.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OFS Credit by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.