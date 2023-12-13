Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$587.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $580.3 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.470-1.480 EPS.

Okta stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.64. 2,720,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,037. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.92. Okta has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.86.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,542 shares of company stock worth $2,001,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

