Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$587.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $580.3 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.470-1.480 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.64. 2,720,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,037. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.92. Okta has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.