Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Down 2.8%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 355,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 364,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLMA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $670.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.24.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $62,293.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,195,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider David C. Myles sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $100,153.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,491,451.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $62,293.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,195,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock worth $1,979,392 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

