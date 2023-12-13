Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 6,623 Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £8,344.98 ($10,475.75).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 55,945 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £71,050.15 ($89,191.75).

Redcentric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RCN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 129 ($1.62). 39,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,804. Redcentric plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 144 ($1.81). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40. The company has a market cap of £201.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,400.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

About Redcentric

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

