OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001679 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $99.02 million and $30.61 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00091071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004919 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

