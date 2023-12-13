Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 6,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 1,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Ontex Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV develops, produces, and supplies personal hygiene products and solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics Classic, Canbebe, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

